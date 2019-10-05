As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Howard Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $636,048; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Arista Networks (ANET) by $887,120

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.71 million, down from 19,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – JAPAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION HAS RAIDED AMAZON JAPAN ON SUSPICION OF POSSIBLE ANTI-TRUST VIOLATION – MEDIA; 15/03/2018 – In the Age of Amazon, Toys `R’ Us and Other Bankruptcies Test Private Equity’s Playbook; 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX’S AMAZON CLOUD KILLER DELAYED BY ENGINEERING SNAGS; 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT; 11/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs:; 12/04/2018 – Amazon’s Rivals Fear They Will Lose Out on Pentagon’s Cloud-Computing Contract; 02/04/2018 – Five must-watch videos: Demoing the original iPhone, Musk’s new venture, and Trump’s Amazon feud; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 80.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 823 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214,000, down from 4,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $228.57. About 326,593 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $733.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,967 shares to 48,020 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech (Xbi) (XBI) by 10,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 1.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oakworth Cap holds 0.65% or 1,794 shares. Goelzer Mgmt reported 1,004 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Tudor Corp Et Al owns 7,519 shares. Moreover, Harbour has 3.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,451 shares. Evermay Wealth Management stated it has 2,887 shares. King Luther Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 215,178 shares. Moreover, Churchill Mgmt has 0.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Doheny Asset Management Ca owns 1.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 784 shares. Cadence Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 210 shares. 2,659 are held by Arcadia Mngmt Corporation Mi. Everett Harris & Ca reported 46,068 shares stake. Motco reported 493 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.71% or 176,774 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 246,690 shares.

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $169.27 million for 26.33 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

