As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Fort Point Capital Partners Has Upped Position; Quantitative Investment Management Trimmed Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding as Shares Rose

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 20,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 79,099 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.63M, down from 99,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 1.09M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 501 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, up from 1,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84 million shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO CITES WEB SERVICES STRENGTH INCLUDING NEW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS AND EXTRA BUSINESS WITH EXISTING CUSTOMERS – MEDIA CALL; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos has a “two pizza rule” that helps him to banish unnecessary gatherings from his schedule; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly makes offer for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 16/04/2018 – Here’s a look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $253.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) by 40,478 shares to 208,700 shares, valued at $13.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 31,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,507 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,603 are owned by Westend Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Clark Cap Mngmt Inc has 5,305 shares. General Amer invested 3.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Park Avenue Securities Limited Company has 0.65% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,092 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 10.34% or 296,686 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 37,012 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Com Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 468,963 are held by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Pure Finance Advsr has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 45,180 were reported by Bollard Group Llc. Leonard Green Prtnrs Limited Partnership owns 4,000 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 805,718 shares or 3.31% of their US portfolio. Nomura Inc stated it has 63,249 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora holds 0.16% or 246 shares.

