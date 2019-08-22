As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Compton Capital Management Lowered by $306,160 Its Holding; Universal Display (OLED) Position Maintained by Griffin Asset Management Inc

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 118,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 496,734 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.93 million, up from 377,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 234,978 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.32 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.22. About 1.83M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN ATLANTA AND SAN FRANCISCO; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH; 03/04/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump talks about Amazon again, says that the company can afford to pay a fair rate for USPS services; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s top voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately be interested in its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.42 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,875 shares to 200,142 shares, valued at $16.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,147 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

