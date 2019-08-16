As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Brighton Jones Cut by $4.47 Million Its Stake; Raging Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Holding by $6.70 Million

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 2,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 76,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.93 million, down from 79,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1799. About 2.09M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 24/03/2018 – Leicester Mercur: Amazon set to sign deal for massive base; 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Technologies has won a patent for a marketplace that offers data feeds, including bitcoin transactions. #CNBCCrypto; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 26/03/2018 – MyAllies News: $AMZN Amazon and CBS Corporation Announce Content Licensing Agreement for Prime Instant Video To Be; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 28/03/2018 – Axios: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 515,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 3.38 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.03M, down from 3.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 545,889 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.73 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 111,896 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs holds 4,889 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Odey Asset Mngmt Group Inc Limited has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vontobel Asset Mngmt reported 243,888 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr owns 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 264 shares. The Texas-based National Registered Inv Advisor has invested 3.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Berkshire Hathaway accumulated 0.43% or 483,300 shares. Symmetry Peak Management Lc reported 350 shares. C World Grp Holdg A S invested 6.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Monetta Financial Services, Illinois-based fund reported 5,700 shares. Coastline Tru Com holds 1.55% or 5,827 shares in its portfolio. Trust Communications Of Vermont holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,524 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies holds 1,074 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 9,447 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd. Ironwood Ltd Com, Arizona-based fund reported 139 shares.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,159 shares to 537,544 shares, valued at $63.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 60,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) by 30,503 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $27.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axt Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 263,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 714,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN).