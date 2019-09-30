As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Increased Stake by $2.88 Million; Brown Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Manhattan Assocs (MANH) as Stock Value Rose

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 6.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437.59M, down from 7.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $79.61. About 341,528 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH); 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2719.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 1,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,579 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 56 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95M shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – CASINO , AMAZON ARE SAID TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL: RTRS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa is getting a memory; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police, Prompting Outcry Over Surveillance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold MANH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 67.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 68.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 93,927 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Advisory Net Lc has 277 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 446,300 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ghp reported 20,955 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 575 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 67,959 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn owns 858,541 shares. Stephens Investment Group Limited Company owns 739,080 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Comm Bank holds 6,046 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.02% or 91,573 shares. Captrust Finance reported 1,002 shares. Ajo Lp holds 1.54 million shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 11,299 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37M for 73.71 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $10.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 125,857 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $353.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 498,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

