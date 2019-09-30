As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Boosted by $401,316 Its Stake; Autohome (ATHM) Holder Invesco LTD Has Lifted Its Stake

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 212 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,339 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.37M, up from 12,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1728.16. About 1.38 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 14/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Stepping Into SMB Card Space With Chase; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident and blamed it on Alexa misinterpreting background conversation as commands to send a message to a contact; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon; 25/05/2018 – EuroNews: Civil liberties groups slam Amazon for facial recognition technology; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 164,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164.41M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 585,075 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 195,903 shares to 3.43 million shares, valued at $336.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atn Intl Inc by 8,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,024 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

More notable recent Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMogan gets bearish on Autohome – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Is Tencent Trying to Take Over Bitauto? – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Autohome Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Natl Trust has invested 1.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citigroup holds 0.43% or 279,185 shares in its portfolio. Cap Sarl holds 4,430 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 1,090 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Cohen Mgmt stated it has 696 shares. Jmg Grp Inc Ltd owns 135 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 605 were reported by Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Management. Hbk Invs LP owns 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,370 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 120,235 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Com stated it has 150,304 shares. Eagle Global Llc, Texas-based fund reported 11,150 shares. Fairfield Bush & holds 10,718 shares or 6.91% of its portfolio. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited accumulated 10,152 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 317 shares. 7,600 are owned by Yhb Investment.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon buys cloud software startup – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What The Truck?!? Amazon’s Algo Gone Awry And More From in.site In Houston – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons Amazon Stock Was Down in August – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AMZN, CRON, TSLA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 4,272 shares to 25,238 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,017 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).