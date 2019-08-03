As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Private Wealth Advisors Has Upped by $478,820 Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Poplar Forest Capital Has Decreased Holding as Stock Price Rose

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN EXPANDED ONLINE DELIVERY AT WHOLE FOODS; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 21/03/2018 – Elicina’s line of skin-restorative, moisturizing snail cream made from 80 percent snail mucin coming soon to Amazon.com; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 04/04/2018 – TRUMP ECONOMIC ADVISER LARRY KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP COMMENTS ON AMAZON.COM ARE NOT AN ATTACK ON BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: SCOOP: Amazon is considering integrating Amazon Key into Ring now that the acquisition has closed, by @benfoxrubin; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 89.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 31,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3,738 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441,000, down from 35,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,015 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt holds 0.77% or 773 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 863 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Private Grp invested in 147 shares or 0.01% of the stock. L And S holds 1.99% or 8,316 shares. Natl Pension Serv accumulated 395,541 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 31,598 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Lvw Ltd Llc stated it has 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howard Hughes Institute accumulated 2,500 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Jag Mngmt has 4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,785 shares. Sfmg Ltd Llc holds 0.43% or 1,682 shares. Paragon Capital Lc reported 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aldebaran Financial reported 4.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Illinois-based Cibc Fincl Bank Usa has invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 554,818 shares to 908,310 shares, valued at $58.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 377,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 1.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 62,262 shares. Carderock Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.18% or 45,373 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Yorktown Mngmt & Research Company has 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,500 shares. Hightower Lta holds 227,567 shares or 3.45% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset Management Lp owns 1,813 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Epoch Invest Partners holds 7.48M shares. Bsw Wealth has 0.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westfield Capital Mgmt Lp owns 2.14 million shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Opus Cap Llc invested in 0.38% or 12,109 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York reported 38,107 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 80,050 shares for 7.61% of their portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management invested in 795 shares. Asset Management One Limited holds 3.89M shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Company Ny owns 676,437 shares for 4.35% of their portfolio. Parthenon Limited Liability Company accumulated 9.84% or 373,197 shares.

