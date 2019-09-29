As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Boosted Its Stake by $488,394; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Boosted Stake

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 11,184 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 8,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24M shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Amazon Inc Com (AMZN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amazon Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Norquist; 12/04/2018 – AMZN: Trump has set up a task force to look at, among other things, the Postal Services pricing on packages – i.e. Amazon; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 13/03/2018 – Amazon launches first debit card in Mexico e-commerce push; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Technologies has won a patent for a marketplace that offers data feeds, including bitcoin transactions. #CNBCCrypto; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $241.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 11,653 shares to 62,080 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gfs Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 4,310 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd owns 2,693 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested in 1.62% or 5,148 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 5,873 shares stake. Global Endowment Limited Partnership reported 42,147 shares. 1,804 were reported by Regal Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 3,345 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested in 0.45% or 319,528 shares. Bridges Inv Incorporated holds 31,920 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Horan Capital Mngmt owns 23,109 shares or 7.83% of their US portfolio. Wagner Bowman holds 830 shares. 13,983 are held by Archon Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Missouri-based Atwood And Palmer has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Interactive Financial holds 0.63% or 725 shares in its portfolio. Bar Harbor Trust Serv invested in 280 shares.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,997 shares to 156,220 shares, valued at $20.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,200 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

