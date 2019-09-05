As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Oppenheimer Asset Management Boosted Holding; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Boosted Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 4,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 338,853 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.99M, up from 334,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $289.37. About 199,497 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,849 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.78 million, up from 16,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $33.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1834.4. About 1.31M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump says taking a serious look at policy options on Amazon; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube); 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Prime price increase should add around 4% to 2019 earnings; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Says New Sydney Fulfillment Center Will Open in Second Half; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 13/03/2018 – Amazon has received more than 50 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., causing chemical burns and property damage

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 5,043 shares to 255,090 shares, valued at $22.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 68,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,980 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 16,370 shares to 253,153 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 12,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

