As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Northeast Financial Consultants Raised Position; Falcon Point Capital Holds Stake in Icf International (ICFI)

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Icf International (ICFI) by 48.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 24,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 73,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39M, up from 49,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Icf International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $81.29. About 52,322 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 456 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,583 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47M, up from 6,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $7.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1748.81. About 1.95 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Gillian Tett Amazon’s response to […]; 11/05/2018 – Oklahoman: OKC officials to consider incentives for Amazon fulfillment center; 10/04/2018 – Google Home smart speaker launches in India, joining Amazon Echo; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING, MORE: No Ongoing White House Talks About Amazon Action; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn is a developer offering outside Amazon Web Services, like Alexa; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 05/04/2018 – India’s Flipkart deepens fashion market push with in-house brand; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 1.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset Mngmt reported 68,188 shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 7,187 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited owns 31 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 2,041 shares. Parsec Mngmt accumulated 1,615 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Llc holds 0.54% or 375 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications has invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hhr Asset Management Ltd stated it has 29,877 shares or 4.23% of all its holdings. White Pine Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.69% or 973 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl holds 1.41% or 392,791 shares in its portfolio. Central Asset Hldgs (Hk) Ltd accumulated 160 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Towercrest Capital Mgmt holds 0.08% or 142 shares. Boston Advsrs Lc has invested 1.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lifeplan Finance Group has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30 shares.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $974.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 24,542 shares to 147,891 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 5,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 652,134 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $185.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 18,959 shares to 53,362 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 24,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,972 shares, and cut its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.95 million shares or 2.79% less from 16.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Communications LP has invested 0.05% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,677 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 22,470 shares or 0% of the stock. Bogle Invest Management Limited Partnership De invested in 0.07% or 12,033 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp accumulated 12,613 shares or 0.1% of the stock. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inc has invested 0.01% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 19,200 shares. Shell Asset reported 15,319 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 2,715 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 41,415 shares. Moreover, Synovus Fincl Corporation has 0.02% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.01% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Waddell & Reed stated it has 143,273 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tudor Et Al reported 0.01% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).