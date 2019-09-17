As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, North American Management Upped Holding; Plancorp Holds Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $894,000, up from 222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $7.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1815. About 683,892 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring its own cleaners for renewed push into housekeeping. Via @Curbed:; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week; 30/03/2018 – Eugene Kim: Scoop: Amazon employees have mixed feelings about Connections, the daily Q&A program rolled out company-wide last A; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 13/03/2018 – Avalara Launches Inventory Report for Amazon FBA Sellers; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPANY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 8,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 18,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, up from 9,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.53. About 3.71M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – CAI Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 1Q EPS REDUCED BY 16C TO 96C; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division- Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Head: Technology Shouldn’t Change Adviser Work With Clients; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Hensarling Says Wells Fargo Needs to Be Held Accountable (Video); 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $628.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 8,903 shares to 58,530 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,305 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 10,015 shares. Saturna stated it has 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Toth Advisory reported 477 shares. Gfs Advisors Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 4,310 shares. Forbes J M And Llp invested in 5,005 shares. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Co owns 1.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,577 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP invested in 5.94% or 15,753 shares. Beddow Cap Mgmt reported 0.3% stake. Northstar Grp Incorporated invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 1,077 shares stake. First Interstate Comml Bank owns 2.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,778 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Co reported 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highland Management Limited Partnership holds 3,700 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd holds 0.22% or 177 shares. St Johns Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,267 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tributary Capital Limited Company holds 11,200 shares. First Citizens State Bank Trust has invested 0.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability holds 1.78% or 90,449 shares in its portfolio. Aimz Inv Advsr Ltd Co owns 14,487 shares. Mawer Inv Management Ltd holds 0.51% or 1.66 million shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 143,923 shares. Hightower Ltd Com has 721,561 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 33,819 shares stake. Hollencrest Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Farmers & Merchants holds 1.33% or 437,113 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd has invested 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Frontier Inv Co holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 592,005 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Peoples holds 32,134 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio.