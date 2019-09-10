As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Cut Stake; Omers Administration Has Upped Stake in Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB)

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 6,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 591,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.95M, up from 584,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $210.25. About 682,147 shares traded or 14.56% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 10,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.55. About 2.25M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon Prime members are getting a Whole Foods discount, starting in Florida; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON- LAUNCHED ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ WITHIN APP THROUGH WHICH CUSTOMERS IN THAILAND CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM U.S; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR FIRST MISSOURI FULFILLMENT CENTER TO BE LOCATED IN ST. PETERS; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS; 17/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR MELI: CITI; 18/05/2018 – AIRTEL AND AMAZON INDIA INTRODUCE AFFORDABLE 4G SMARTPHONES AT PRICE STARTING AT 3399 RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 11,527 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. E&G Lp stated it has 1,300 shares. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc accumulated 472,813 shares or 1.08% of the stock. The Netherlands-based Pggm Invests has invested 2.13% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Macquarie Group Limited invested in 255,105 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication Incorporated accumulated 0% or 13 shares. Shelton Cap reported 608 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.06% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Destination Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The accumulated 0.03% or 136,318 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 140 shares. Jane Street Ltd Company holds 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) or 13,854 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 0.01% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 185,879 shares to 9.90 million shares, valued at $478.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 78,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 692,323 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More news for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Does AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Does AvalonBay Communities’s (NYSE:AVB) Share Price Gain of 46% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 04, 2019 is yet another important article.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 33,324 shares to 100,474 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Investment accumulated 703 shares. Chatham Capital Group, a Georgia-based fund reported 241 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 329,835 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 12,768 shares. Noven Financial Group Incorporated reported 183 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 338,847 shares for 3.61% of their portfolio. Tremblant Gru, a New York-based fund reported 44,756 shares. Moreover, Howland Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lesa Sroufe &, Washington-based fund reported 351 shares. Tradition Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 137 shares. Martin Currie holds 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,500 shares. Orleans La owns 210 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management has 6,511 shares. Farmers Tru accumulated 0.09% or 173 shares. Bamco reported 45,471 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.