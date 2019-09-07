As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Monroe Bank & Trust Raised Stake by $461,020; As Scansource (SCSC) Share Value Declined, Holder Ccm Investment Advisers Has Lifted Stake

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Scansource Inc. (SCSC) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 44,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 221,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, up from 176,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Scansource Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $720.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 99,767 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c; 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’; 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Launching Smart-home ‘Experience Centers’ In Select Major Cities — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Bezos Says Amazon Should Pass Scrutiny Test With ‘Flying Colors’; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Made Just 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 09/05/2018 – Introducing Amazon Experience Centers

