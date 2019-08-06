As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Increased Its Stake; Jane Street Group Has Increased Its Nordstrom (JWN) Position by $850,124; Stock Declined

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 249 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,659 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.45M, up from 17,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 6.06M shares traded or 56.21% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com; 02/04/2018 – Amazon executives visited more than 10 of the final 20 cities bidding for the company’s HQ2; 14/05/2018 – PROPOSED TAX ADOPTED ON 9-0 VOTE WOULD RAISE ROUGHLY $47 MILLION A YEAR FOR FIVE YEARS, DOWN FROM EARLIER $75 MILLION PLAN, TO SUPPORT AFFORDABLE HOUSING, EASE HOMELESSNESS; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN LOS ANGELES; 24/05/2018 – AMZN SAYS ‘UNLIKELY STRING OF EVENTS’ TRIGGERED DEVICE; 09/05/2018 – Silverman says that the advantages of Amazon don’t quite translate into Etsy’s model; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 21/04/2018 – While some Amazon employees receive daily catered lunches and happy hour Fridays, these pups get access to some nifty perks as well. via @CNBCMakeIt; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS U.S. ECONOMY IS WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL BECAUSE IT EMBRACES FREE ENTERPRISE AND POLICY MATTERS ARE HANDLED THROUGH RECOGNIZED PROCESSES; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON CREDIT PACT TERM EXTENDED TO APRIL 27, 2021

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 232.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 19,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 27,621 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 5.47M shares traded or 27.78% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: PROPOSAL PRICE IS INADEQUATE; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN J C PENNEY CO; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom Slides as Sales Miss Curbs Department-Store Optimism; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – 2018 NET SALES OUTLOOK UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Directed Advisers, Management Not to Provide Further Due Diligence Information to Group; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Nordstrom

