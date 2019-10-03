As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Md Sass Investors Services Has Boosted Holding; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Price Declined, Samlyn Capital Trimmed Position by $3.34 Million

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 16,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 52,650 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.50M, down from 69,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $170.61. About 2.15 million shares traded or 24.23% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, up from 2,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $11.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1724.42. About 3.29 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon appears willing to sacrifice profits in order to grow its payments service; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- AMAZON.COM HELD MEETINGS WITH BRAZIL ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURERS TO STOCK AND SELL THEIR PRODUCTS DIRECTLY; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack: Fact-Checking the White House Claims; 26/04/2018 – Amazon sales may jump this quarter – but an increase in spending may knock profits down; 24/05/2018 – CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS WRITES LETTER TO AMAZON’S BEZOS; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Briefly Overtakes Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $432.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 37,203 shares to 54,613 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 103,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,886 shares, and cut its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 738,984 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Moreover, Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Ltd Com has 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 202 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Leavell Inv Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,663 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.12% or 1,995 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.12% or 3,301 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.7% or 78,821 shares. Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 5,825 shares. Polar Llp holds 2.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 142,700 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 2.96% or 122,006 shares. Bar Harbor Trust reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parkwood Ltd Com owns 6,870 shares. Patten And Patten Tn reported 839 shares. Golub Group Limited Com stated it has 370 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.45 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Investment Advisors Inc reported 169,860 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 39,687 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership invested in 47,951 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,007 shares. Columbus Circle, a Connecticut-based fund reported 209,380 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Ww Invsts holds 0.1% or 2.07M shares. New York-based Norman Fields Gottscho Management Lc has invested 0.44% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, East Coast Asset has 0.09% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Farmers holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,640 shares. United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 30,056 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 481,341 shares. The North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Clark Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,705 shares. Kingdon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.95% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 119,048 shares to 569,448 shares, valued at $36.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc (Call) by 83,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc.