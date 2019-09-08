As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Martingale Asset Management LP Upped Its Position by $1.82 Million; Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Stock Price Rose While Mason Hill Advisors Has Cut by $7.38 Million Its Stake

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $645.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.69. About 2.54M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 1,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.98 million, up from 15,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 16/03/2018 – CNBC: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – SERVICE FIRST LAUNCHED LAST MONTH WITH PLANS FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION ACROSS U.S. THROUGHOUT 2018; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon over taxes; 11/04/2018 – Amazon and HP Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings in the Computer Industry, According to Temkin Group; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE REDUCED ATVI, NOW, BLK, AMZN, STZ IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Today Announced That The Company’s Subsidiary Amazon Hemp Has Been Given The Go Ahead And Funding Facil; 06/04/2018 – MNUCHIN: IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POST OFFICE OVER AMAZON; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Company Asset Us Inc holds 0.71% or 37,120 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 6,385 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lockheed Martin Inv Management invested in 5,400 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legal General Grp Incorporated Plc accumulated 2.28M shares. Welch Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Leavell Management stated it has 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Claar Limited Liability Co owns 4.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,088 shares. 222 were accumulated by North American Mngmt. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co owns 1.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 73,823 shares. Sky Investment Gru Limited Company stated it has 874 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 1.1% or 726 shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Symmetry Peak Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hospitality Prop Trust (NYSE:HPT) by 151,446 shares to 924,180 shares, valued at $24.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 8,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,126 shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Tradewinds Ltd Liability holds 500 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 645,184 shares. Hsbc Public Limited invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 22,738 shares. 13,749 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mgmt Co. Raymond James & Associates reported 37,065 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company reported 4,845 shares. Amer Century reported 1.04M shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0% stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt reported 11,837 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 28,067 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 186,120 were reported by Pcj Inv Counsel Ltd. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 54,194 shares or 0% of all its holdings.