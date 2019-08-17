As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Leonard Green Partners LP Has Decreased Position by $3.56 Million; Green Dot (GDOT) Valuation Declined While Columbus Circle Investors Trimmed Position by $34.88 Million

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helped Chinese businesses on Amazon; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 10/04/2018 – Amazon mulls adding voice-command money transfers to smart speaker Alexa, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Amazon.com Announces First Quarter Sales up 43% to $51.0 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Biswal, Duggal on Amazon’s Hurdles to Entry in India (Video); 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of a unique benefit that Amazon provides to its employees; 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: NYSE says trading suspended in AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL, GOOG, ZNWAA for rest of day due to price scale code; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 72.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 581,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The hedge fund held 217,218 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17M, down from 798,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 604,952 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 80,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 165,933 shares to 475,708 shares, valued at $38.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Strategic Ed Inc by 84,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

