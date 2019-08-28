As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $491,556; Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Lifted Deere & Co (DE) Holding by $1.47 Million as Share Price Rose

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.25. About 2.12 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Trump hits Amazon yet again Monday: Claims post office losing ‘a fortune’ and other retailers pay more in taxes; 30/04/2018 – Augmented Reality Developer Streem Names Liz Pearce as CRO, Bringing Startup, Amazon and Google Experience; 02/04/2018 – AQUAhydrate Launches First Ever Military Ambassador Program to Inspire Family Fitness and Unity; 11/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs:; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 09/05/2018 – Telecommunications Companies Modernize, Diversify in Face of Competition; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE FOLLOWS AMAZON WITH ASSISTANT FEATURES FOR CHILDREN

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 737.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 9,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 10,464 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 1,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $152.7. About 945,504 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 19,949 shares to 158,628 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 18,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,488 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Amazon Stock Has a China problem – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Good news for drone delivery service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Com has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 5,451 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv reported 7.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dana Invest Advsrs, Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,957 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Oregon-based Orca Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Capital Advisors has 0.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wills holds 1.87% or 1,547 shares in its portfolio. Hl Financial Limited invested in 4,803 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 411 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Capital Lc has 3.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,271 shares. Moreover, Macnealy Hoover Inv Inc has 0.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tb Alternative Assets Ltd owns 1,600 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Atika Capital Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.92% or 5,295 shares. Mai Capital Management accumulated 0.71% or 7,790 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,373 shares to 1,926 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.