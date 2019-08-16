As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Intersect Capital Lowered Its Position by $350,857; Ensemble Capital Management Decreased Stake in Oracle (ORCL) as Market Value Rose

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 1,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $22.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1798.62. About 2.12M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 20/04/2018 – President Trump has repeatedly slammed Amazon, attacking the tech giant five times in one week over its business practices; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 03/04/2018 – Amazon beefs up lobby team amid Trump attacks; 06/03/2018 – Target Declines After Amazon Fight Puts the Squeeze on Margins; 09/03/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Amazon delegation expected to visit Atlanta soon for HQ2 site visits; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Criticized by Civil Rights Group Over Facial Recognition

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 13,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 737,328 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.60 million, down from 750,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 5.21M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 54,409 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Co accumulated 8,089 shares. Family holds 2.13% or 2,777 shares in its portfolio. Rockland Trust owns 211 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Com stated it has 825 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,452 shares. 500 were accumulated by Assets Inv Limited Co. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 1,527 shares or 0.78% of the stock. First Manhattan invested in 8,597 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wms Prns Ltd Liability Co owns 2,611 shares. Alesco Limited Co holds 177 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 2,781 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability. Jefferies Group Inc Lc, New York-based fund reported 1,092 shares. Tompkins has invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 582 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.72 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.60 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bankshares Na has 7,914 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 496,557 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability stated it has 286,892 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 28,592 shares. Amg National Tru Natl Bank accumulated 30,711 shares. 100,020 are owned by Colonial Advsr. Texas-based Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Earnest Partners Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,269 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard invested in 0.41% or 192.55 million shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Llc has 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 206,507 are held by Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Godsey & Gibb Assoc owns 306,668 shares.