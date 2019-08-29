As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Hollencrest Securities Has Decreased Stake by $558,920; Brooks Automation Com (BRKS) Shareholder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Increased Its Stake by $331,789 as Share Price Rose

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc Com (BRKS) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 11,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 25,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 14,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.93. About 193,894 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q REV. $207M, EST. $199.5M; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.42M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon Has Lots of Company as Trump Slams `Stupid’ Businesses; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Amazon severs ties with top Washingon lobbying firms; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again; 28/05/2018 – Amazon has created a culture of near instant gratification, but the cost of that convenience is catching up to consumers; 08/03/2018 – Digiday: The Rundown: Amazon advertising delivers; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS THERE MAY BE OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME TO HAVE MORE ADVERTISING IN ITS VIDEO STREAMS – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Will Whole Foods Discount Leave Amazon Holding the Bag? — Barron’s Blog

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,671 shares to 8,924 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,440 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Manufacturing Machinery Industry Outlook: Prospects Gloomy – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Brooks Automation (BRKS) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Brooks Automation, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:BRKS) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brooks (BRKS) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BRKS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Barclays Plc holds 49,276 shares. 2.78 million are owned by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Company. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 95,850 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 105,584 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 0% or 14,639 shares. Moreover, Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 696,261 shares. Massachusetts Finance Co Ma invested in 0.01% or 551,386 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,964 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Management Ltd Llc stated it has 11,072 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 49,383 shares. Stifel Fin has 99,806 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Limited Co reported 1.30 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Pentagon head orders cloud contract review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Trucks Merit No Mention In Analysis Of Road Congestion Pricing; YRC Drivers Lose Satellite Radio – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.34 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Comml Bank holds 1.59% or 75,318 shares. Shine Advisory holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 676 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd has 1.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Fayerweather Charles has 0.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 241 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt invested in 3,054 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 102,532 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Pa stated it has 1,543 shares. 498 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech accumulated 318,620 shares. Insight 2811 owns 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 113 shares. Sentinel Lba holds 240 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel invested in 0.09% or 526 shares. Associated Banc holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,724 shares. Valinor Mgmt Lp has invested 5.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kentucky Retirement accumulated 18,040 shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 6,403 shares to 16,007 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).