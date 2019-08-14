As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Holder White Elm Capital Trimmed Its Position by $2.04 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Cadinha & Co Has Lowered Position by $1.15 Million

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 73.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 3,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,060 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 4,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.86. About 3.65M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 04/04/2018 – Boeing KC-46 Tanker Program Completes Fuel On-load Certification Testing; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China denies offering $200 bln package to slash trade gap; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Europe pushes back against U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 1,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 9,902 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63 million, down from 11,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $39.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.34. About 4.08M shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Trump has discussed altering the company’s tax treatment because several of his friends told him Amazon is hurting their businesses and “killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers,” the report says; 22/05/2018 – Amazon frontrunner in talks to buy Future Retail stake, sources say; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications(TM) to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 11/04/2018 – AMZN: Customs and police intervene in Amazon near Prague; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst; 19/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Data Protection Solutions for Government Customers through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–4th Update; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Is Sitting on a $100 Billion Opportunity – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “E-Commerce Battles For Logistical Domination Continue To Grow – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Investorplace.com” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.74 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 16,100 shares to 119,600 shares, valued at $12.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 24,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh reported 161,985 shares. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.83% or 3,656 shares in its portfolio. 2,464 are owned by Harbour Limited Com. Legacy Capital Partners Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,835 shares. Moreover, Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney has 0.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Wealth Advsr accumulated 5,324 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 65 shares. Shell Asset Com owns 1.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 45,916 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability accumulated 0.18% or 2,090 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 60,255 shares. Luxor Cap Grp Limited Partnership holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 38,463 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) has 0.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hbk Invs Lp owns 8,535 shares. Kidder Stephen W has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 41,337 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $14.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 93,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 486,556 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership has 61,000 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Management reported 14,517 shares. The Delaware-based Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Monetary Mgmt Grp has 11,203 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt reported 8,783 shares. Farmers Trust Communication, Ohio-based fund reported 1,019 shares. Garde Capital has invested 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Edgestream Prtnrs LP has 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Camarda Advsr Limited reported 95 shares. Charter Company, New Hampshire-based fund reported 10,651 shares. Capital International Inc Ca reported 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 33.13M shares. 15,539 are held by Cypress Gp. Ipg Investment Lc owns 1,345 shares for 0% of their portfolio.