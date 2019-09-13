As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Holder Milestone Group Has Upped Its Stake; First Allied Advisory Services Increased Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $1.11 Million as Share Price Declined

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 58.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 7,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 19,891 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02 million, up from 12,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $154.13. About 1.24M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs

Milestone Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Milestone Group Inc bought 184 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 705 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Milestone Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.12. About 918,102 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 19/04/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Utopia, Signs Gillian Flynn to Overall Deal; 19/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage. Via @DelRey:; 03/04/2018 – After attacks on Amazon, US Chamber criticizes targeting American business; 01/05/2018 – President Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Amazon, Opioids; 03/05/2018 – Dir Stonesifer Gifts 250 Of Amazon.com Inc; 17/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 15,849 shares to 58,687 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Milestone Group Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $684.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Index Fund (IWV) by 2,532 shares to 59,280 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.