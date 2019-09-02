As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Decreased Position; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Price Declined, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Cut Holding by $3.79 Million

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 40,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 248,369 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.43 million, down from 288,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – $CELG Slide on Ozanimod and CC-112273 metabolite; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corp to Execute $2B Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Rev About $14.8B; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (CELG); 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPROMISE “HEAD TAX” ON CITY’S LARGEST COMPANIES, INCLUDING AMAZON.COM, TO FIGHT AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 13/04/2018 – At Post Office, Amazon Isn’t the Only Big Shipper Getting Discounts; 20/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Seals First-Look Deal with Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan; 11/05/2018 – The smartphone maker generated a $48.35 billion profit during its fiscal 2017 and made $13.8 billion in net income during the March 2018 quarter, while Amazon’s total net income since inception is about $9.6 billion

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41,074 shares to 43,671 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 418,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 3,125 shares. Taylor Asset reported 195,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited reported 74,734 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Greenleaf has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). S Muoio Co Ltd Co holds 3.72% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 43,000 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 2,960 shares stake. Allstate has invested 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Northeast Consultants has 0.08% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 5,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hudock Cap Limited Liability invested in 0% or 100 shares. Moreover, Personal Advsr has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 5,320 shares. Pinebridge Lp reported 5,481 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swedbank invested in 975,328 shares or 0.44% of the stock.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.84B for 9.38 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Has Upside â€” But Mind the Risks – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Powerful Tool Can Give You Instant Diversification – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alphabet Stock: GOOGL and the Antitrust Police – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.