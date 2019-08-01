As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Holder Jfs Wealth Advisors Boosted Position; Shareholder Resolution Capital LTD Has Increased Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Position

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 17,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.22 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.33. About 71,315 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $23.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1889.98. About 1.11M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 24/04/2018 – Biswal, Duggal on Amazon’s Hurdles to Entry in India (Video); 25/04/2018 – Deloitte Named an Amazon Web Services Partner Network Launch Partner for AWS IoT Analytics; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Squeeze Suppliers to Curb Losses in Price Wars; 18/05/2018 – The Center of Retail 2018: Enterprise Order Management – Retailers are Racing to Compete with Amazon – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 833,681 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $20.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 2.88 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $4.82 million activity. RICHARDSON JAMES H also sold $660,150 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares. Shares for $874,435 were sold by CIRUZZI VINCENT on Friday, February 8. MARCUS JOEL S also sold $1.30M worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $659,600 was sold by Banks Jennifer.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 9,063 shares to 98,471 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 18,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,488 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

