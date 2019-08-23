As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Holder Hanseatic Management Services Has Cut Stake; Toth Financial Advisory Increases Position in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 727 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 8,997 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, up from 8,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $12.17 during the last trading session, reaching $511.33. About 436,723 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 762 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 2,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $864.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $58.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1747.47. About 4.69 million shares traded or 30.10% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 14/05/2018 – Three out of Amazon’s 10 board members are female; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans customers for returning too many items, according to a report; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 24/05/2018 – CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS WRITES LETTER TO AMAZON’S BEZOS; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 29/03/2018 – Longtime Clinton donor Alan Patricof agrees with Trump that Amazon is ‘taking over the retail world’; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects Amazon to Primarily Use Newly Announced $7 B Comml Paper Program to Address Seasonal Working Cap Swings; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 17/05/2018 – Start-ups have a better shot than Amazon at fixing health care, says prominent tech investor

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.68 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $95.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,872 shares to 13,432 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) by 554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whetstone Cap Advsr Limited Com owns 16,171 shares. Godsey Gibb Associate accumulated 709 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Jcic Asset Mngmt has 5,267 shares for 3.73% of their portfolio. Fincl Advisory Grp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 418 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cannell Peter B & Commerce invested in 1,847 shares. Td Capital reported 0.02% stake. 8,993 were accumulated by Capstone Advisors Ltd Co. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chilton Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.78% or 17,611 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 296 shares. 24,122 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys. Architects Incorporated reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Light Street Limited Co has invested 6.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Biondo Lc owns 0.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,864 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified has 1,184 shares. Ftb Inc holds 412 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Old National Bancorporation In has 0.12% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 5,317 shares. Rampart Investment Management Company Ltd Company owns 4,249 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,508 shares. Moreover, Financial Counselors has 0.09% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 5,067 shares. Bamco holds 0.02% or 13,485 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 7,861 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 14,948 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 233 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 121,288 shares. Bath Savings Tru Communication reported 0.38% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.35% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Comerica Bancshares stated it has 68,271 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Co has 139,949 shares.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,145 shares to 3,681 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 8,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,038 shares, and cut its stake in Innoviva Inc.