As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Holder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake; Skba Capital Management Lifted Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 60.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 133,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 222,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 408,900 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 492 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,089 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.40 million, up from 7,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.18. About 1.23M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon is launching a new Echo Dot Kids Edition; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $30 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 22/03/2018 – $CCIH fwiw the ChinaCache on Amazon AWS news from yesterday is indeed new. This PR titled “ChinaCache Launches CDN Solution on AWS Marketplace” was disseminated on March 20 in China but not the US; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will stream Thursday Night Football for the next two seasons; 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Childproofs Echo Speakers, Adds Age-Appropriate Audio Content; 06/04/2018 – Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries; 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Experts issue warning over Amazon Echo for Kids

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd invested in 1.44% or 444,546 shares. Moreover, Hemenway Tru Ltd has 1.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,938 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited holds 2.15% or 10,985 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 1,132 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il invested in 1.26% or 19,957 shares. Btc Management has invested 1.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Groesbeck Inv Corporation Nj holds 0.16% or 118 shares. Madison Inv invested in 0% or 153 shares. Canandaigua Natl National Bank Company holds 1,560 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP holds 5.79% or 15,917 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,652 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Co invested 3.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Milestone Grp Inc reported 521 shares stake. Interest holds 3.16% or 4.13M shares in its portfolio. Capital Invsts reported 3.92 million shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 1,651 shares to 107,628 shares, valued at $20.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 22,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,878 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 35,454 shares to 356,388 shares, valued at $13.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,155 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 755,229 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Kistler accumulated 3,434 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.51% or 630,732 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Lc accumulated 560,651 shares. Reinhart Prtn holds 965,719 shares. Bennicas & Assoc holds 0.92% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 39,546 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 86,944 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 605,559 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 42,772 shares. Van Eck Associates, New York-based fund reported 16,302 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 19,691 shares. Everence Cap Management Incorporated holds 11,149 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 41,398 shares.