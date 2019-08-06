As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Holder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Raised Holding; As First Republic Bank (FRC) Share Value Declined, Holder Kames Capital Plc Has Raised Position

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 37,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 369,394 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.11 million, up from 332,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $93.95. About 703,423 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.80% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – AMAZON HAS SHELVED PLAN TO SELL AND DISTRIBUTE PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TO HOSPITALS – CNBC, CITING; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could make a rival offer to buy Flipkart, the Indian newspaper reported; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 26/04/2018 – NFL, AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PACT FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go is fashioned after small grocery stores, with a crucial difference: it has no cashiers; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage that promotes discounts for Amazon Prime members; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 04/04/2018 – Amazon strengthens DC defences; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former exec alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business pinned against Amazon

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7,077 shares to 386,519 shares, valued at $95.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 30,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,598 shares, and cut its stake in Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

