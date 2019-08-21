As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Hillman Co Boosted by $2.23 Million Its Stake; Service International (SCI) Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Increased Its Position by $3.85 Million as Share Price Rose

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56 million, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.38. About 1.72 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos recently revealed one of his sources of inspiration: A quote tacked on to his fridge. via @CNBCMakeIt; 08/03/2018 – Digiday: The Rundown: Amazon advertising delivers; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Connolly: Trump blasts Amazon for hurting the postal service. Is that true?; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMOUNTS AVAILABLE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM MAY BE REBORROWED; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Service Corp International (SCI) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 96,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.15M, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 703,899 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 43C; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace; 19/04/2018 – Service Corporation International Honors 2017 Service Excellence Award Winners; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 830,001 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $32.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 185,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.59M shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.