As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Glacier Peak Capital Lowered Its Stake by $2.33 Million; Plancorp Upped Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Holding by $1.21 Million; Market Value Rose

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 86,302 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 43.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 1,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,736 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 3,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1769.25. About 1.95M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard; 24/04/2018 – Check out the lavish digs that Jeff Bezos may soon call home; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 19/05/2018 – AMZN: According to sources close to convo, USPS will likely not charge Amazon more, they have a binding contract – ! $AMZN; 07/04/2018 – Amazon-coin?; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn; 12/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Amazon is adding a range of business settings to Alexa; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

