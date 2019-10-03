As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Garde Capital Increased Holding; Woodstock Has Upped Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $833,940; Share Price Declined

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,709 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, up from 12,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.42B market cap company. The stock increased 4.78% or $8.27 during the last trading session, reaching $181.31. About 10.76M shares traded or 15.95% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 354 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 2,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $11.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1724.42. About 3.29M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO BEZOS SAYS SCRUTINY NORMAL FOR BIG CORPORATIONS; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 29/03/2018 – Tech Today: Amazon Trumped Again, Tesla Shootout, Buying Spotify — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 27/03/2018 – Amazon strikes distribution deal with France’s Casino; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – Amazon revealed one of its biggest, longest-kept secrets: The company has more than 100 million Prime members:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.3% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 0.27% or 105,281 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.34% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 1.18M were accumulated by Principal Grp Incorporated. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 61,581 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Llc holds 10,603 shares. Pinnacle Associates invested in 0.09% or 24,388 shares. Moody Bancshares Tru Division reported 43,252 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 215,021 shares. Guardian Advsr Limited Partnership owns 2,955 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 40,620 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Sky Inv Group Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 7,160 shares. Advisory Serv Limited Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 9.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eulav Asset Management holds 1.49% or 21,000 shares in its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strs Ohio accumulated 2.8% or 332,723 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gp Inc invested in 3.94% or 17,771 shares. Psagot House Limited holds 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,665 shares. Moneta Group Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 308 shares. Monetta Fincl Svcs Inc reported 7.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 4,264 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. 14,632 are held by Tiger Eye Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak has 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bb&T reported 25,052 shares. Focused Wealth Management has 1,077 shares. Paradigm Fincl Ltd owns 1,256 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Somerville Kurt F holds 1.21% or 3,221 shares in its portfolio.

