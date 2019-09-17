As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Fort Point Capital Partners Has Upped by $948,393 Its Stake; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Increased Zoetis (ZTS) Stake by $3.09 Million

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 501 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, up from 1,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $31.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.84. About 3.68 million shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Title of Largest U.S. Company; 26/04/2018 – GM’S BARRA SEES MORE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH AMAZON; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Expert Speaker Scheduled By DeMatteo for May. 31; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 15/05/2018 – Fnac Darty, MediaMarktSaturn in purchasing alliance; 27/04/2018 – There’s a big difference in the growth opportunities for Alphabet and Amazon, according to Macquarie analyst Ben Schachter; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS AMAZON ALEXA SKILLS – OFFERING ORIGINAL; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will now deliver packages to Prime members’ cars

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 27,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.83M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $119.64. About 2.42M shares traded or 23.17% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 9,505 shares. Wesbanco National Bank accumulated 22,717 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Holding stated it has 4.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Bankshares accumulated 790 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Golub Gru Limited Liability Co holds 370 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.04M shares or 2.48% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.19% or 62,602 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc reported 2.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dsm Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com reported 104,408 shares stake. Overbrook Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 140 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt holds 24,766 shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.92% or 1,951 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 1,189 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs has invested 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $253.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,605 shares to 13,616 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,564 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA).

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 118,497 shares to 376,805 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 19,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,230 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).