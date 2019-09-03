As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Lowered by $3.11 Million Its Holding; Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Shareholder Proshare Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $10.70 Million as Market Value Declined

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – Mark Cavitt: BREAKING: After months of speculation, MEDC reveals that Detroit offered Amazon $4 billion in tax incentives in; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Coupe gives Yorkshire the lead over Amazon of Seattle; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos instead of PowerPoints; 12/03/2018 – The Indian Performing Right Society Collaborates With Amazon Prime Music in India; 16/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos considers these 3 CEOs his role models; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 20/04/2018 – Reckitt takes hit from stumbling Scholl and price pressure; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Results Beat Expectations; 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 4038.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 130,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 133,659 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06 million, up from 3,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 474,897 shares traded or 1.69% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Menta Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.48% or 13,260 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp invested in 29,304 shares or 0% of the stock. Bokf Na reported 41,595 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sei Invests Com owns 94,849 shares. Dupont Cap Management owns 5,106 shares. Stephens Inv Management Gp Lc holds 0.65% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 386,981 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 9,300 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 54,942 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 279,711 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assoc Lc owns 233,135 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 229,737 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Element Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 13,378 shares. Valley Advisers Inc has 0.76% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 5,462 shares to 607,443 shares, valued at $83.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 51,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,024 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,915 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur. 1,470 were accumulated by Dorsey Wright &. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 960 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System holds 714,607 shares. First Bancorp Tru Com Of Newtown holds 181 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated accumulated 2,594 shares. Alkeon Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 205,348 shares. Northstar accumulated 2,717 shares or 2.16% of the stock. 635 were accumulated by Summit Asset Mgmt Lc. Smithfield Trust reported 905 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Menora Mivtachim Ltd holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 29,126 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,681 shares. Mairs And Inc owns 616 shares. Academy Management Tx reported 323 shares stake. Dakota Wealth owns 4,691 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio.