As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, David R Rahn & Associates Lowered Its Position; First Washington Has Raised Holding in Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) by $845,215 as Stock Rose

David R Rahn & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc sold 681 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04 million, down from 3,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $18.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1750.31. About 265,205 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – AMAZON JAPAN REVIEWS SHIPPING COST RULES; EFFECTIVE TODAY; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 08/03/2018 – Digiday: The Rundown: Amazon advertising delivers; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is sponsoring a horse with the same name as its audiobook company; 01/05/2018 – Kara Nortman Says Late-Stage Investors Are Always Looking at Amazon (Video); 03/04/2018 – Would Putin Go Postal Over Amazon?; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR PLANS TO CLOSE THE VAST MAJORITY OF ITS DATACENTERS OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS; 23/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribers; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 120,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The institutional investor held 796,648 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30 million, up from 675,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.76M market cap company. It closed at $5.74 lastly. It is down 99.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold SNCR shares while 23 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 20.22 million shares or 17.79% more from 17.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.22 million shares stake. Fincl Bank Of Mellon reported 135,443 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 16,800 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 11,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 58,913 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 873,219 shares. Grp One Trading LP holds 50,201 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated holds 95,476 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa reported 129,600 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 0.19% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Dorsey Whitney Trust Comm Ltd reported 33,545 shares stake. The California-based Aperio Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 95.13 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

