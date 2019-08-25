As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Covington Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.14 Million; Steelcase (SCS) Shareholder Tieton Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.12 Million as Valuation Declined

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 638 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,418 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.58 million, up from 18,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – THERE ARE NO SPECIFIC POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON RIGHT NOW, BUT ALWAYS LOOKING AT DIFFERENT OPTIONS -WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN; 26/04/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AMZN earnings: “I love this.”; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON; 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team; 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card; 16/04/2018 – Drug & pharmacy stocks spike after sources tell CNBC that Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 22/04/2018 – Clothing retailers, beware. Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year. via @cnbctech

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 410,789 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,185 shares to 50,998 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VCR) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,607 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46M for 8.92 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 86,229 shares to 98,199 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 14,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT).