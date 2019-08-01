As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Coatue Management Cut Its Position; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder London Co Of Virginia Cut Its Stake

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 79,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 4.92M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.12M, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 16.66M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 110,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 355,996 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633.94 million, down from 466,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $936.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $26.89 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.67. About 1.56 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta The delivery partnership is picking up steam; 25/05/2018 – Amazon-Killer Ocado Needs to Execute — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video); 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 03/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, raising shipping fee by up to 50%; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying that the e-commerce company should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – Amazon in talks to buy Evine Live TV-shopping channel, sources say

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer close to off-patent drug combo with Mylan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Pfizer and Mylan Make a Deal; Chipotle Looks Tasty – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc (PFE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. AbbVie – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 30,556 shares to 416,930 shares, valued at $44.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 433,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10.53 million shares. Advisors Inc Ok has 70,682 shares. Mirador Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 1.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 43,725 shares. Coldstream Cap Management invested in 0.35% or 93,345 shares. California-based First Foundation Advsr has invested 1.95% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cim Mangement Inc invested in 18,280 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 2,170 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Inv Prns holds 9.61 million shares. Phocas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,636 shares. Clean Yield Gp stated it has 37,544 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Van Hulzen Asset Limited Co reported 1.81% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ronna Sue Cohen has 0.22% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.76% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wealthtrust Fairport reported 0.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Com invested in 10,031 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.41% or 307 shares. Ancora Limited Co accumulated 0.4% or 5,352 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland accumulated 179 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gradient Ltd Liability accumulated 1,827 shares. Telos Capital holds 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,085 shares. Melvin Capital Limited Partnership reported 182,295 shares stake. Wellington Shields And Ltd Llc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 480 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 1,734 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 2.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ing Groep Nv owns 122,470 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Leonard Green And Partners Lp invested in 3,000 shares.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 56,544 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $314.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.48 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buying GrubHub Would Fortify Amazon Stock Well into the Future – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon hits a regulatory snag with Deliveroo – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amazon Ahead Of Earnings Report – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings: 3 Stocks to Watch This Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 75.51 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.