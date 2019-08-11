As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Carlson Capital Management Upped Its Position by $325,923; Champlain Investment Partners Has Raised Prosperity Bancshares (R) (PB) Stake

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON ISN’T INTERESTED IN MAINTAINING TOYS “R” US BRAND, BUT CONSIDERED USING SOON-TO-BE-VACANT SPACES FOR OWN PURPOSES- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 24/04/2018 – YUAN LONGPING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE 000998.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S REGISTERED CAPITAL BY INJECTING 35.7 PCT STAKE IN AMAZON AGRI BIOTECH FOR $400 MLN; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 25/05/2018 – Mark Cavitt: BREAKING: After months of speculation, MEDC reveals that Detroit offered Amazon $4 billion in tax incentives in; 06/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon eyes new warehouse in Brazil e-commerce push – sources SAO PAULO (Reuters) -…; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID EYEING MORE WHOLE FOODS BENEFITS FOR PRIME: CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’ And the ACLU is furious

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc.(R) (PB) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 47,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35 million, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc.(R) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 360,734 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK; 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,260 shares to 37,604 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

