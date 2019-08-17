As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Burt Wealth Advisors Lowered Position; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Increased Its Splunk (SPLK) Holding by $11.45 Million

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 34.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 83,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 327,215 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.92 million, up from 243,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.79. About 1.56M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon Credit Pact Increases Borrowing Capacity Under Unsecured Revolving Facility to $7B From $3B; 09/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue, a source tells @MarcStilesPSBJ; 17/04/2018 – Amazon and Google have not yet agreed to the Cybersecurity Tech Accord; 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Shows Signs of Edging Out Instacart at Whole Foods; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal A couple says their device secretly recorded a private conversation of theirs and sent it to an acquaintance; 30/03/2018 – PoliticoPlaybook: Playbook scoop: Amazon slashes outside consultants; 11/04/2018 – The surprising trait Jeff Bezos looks for in successful employees; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Ca accumulated 0.64% or 6.94 million shares. Blair William & Il invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 2.51M were reported by Bankshares Of America De. South Dakota Invest Council reported 4,300 shares. Sit Investment Associates holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 25,200 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt holds 13,100 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 20 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.02% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Fil Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 762,619 shares. Trustmark State Bank Department has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Janney Montgomery Scott stated it has 43,357 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 23,009 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has invested 0.8% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 75 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 0.41% or 22.35 million shares.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 6,745 shares to 224,624 shares, valued at $14.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 23,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vgi Prtn Pty Ltd has 17.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stanley accumulated 0.09% or 200 shares. Lesa Sroufe holds 351 shares. Harvey Mgmt holds 5,870 shares. Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 5,324 are owned by Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated. Fiduciary Finance Of The Southwest Tx reported 4,961 shares. Blue Cap has 5.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,590 shares. 261,514 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. 23,904 were reported by Fiera Capital Corp. Kj Harrison & Partners Inc invested 1.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Addison Cap holds 1.18% or 873 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 77,862 shares. Narwhal Cap reported 3,261 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney Company reported 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 29,261 shares to 69,581 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 36,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr.