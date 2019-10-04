As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Beaumont Financial Partners Raised Its Position; As New York Times Co (NYT) Market Valuation Rose, Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake by $77.12 Million

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 7.59 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.59 million, down from 10.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 808,414 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 25/04/2018 – Dr. Ronny Jackson allegedly provided a “large supply” of the opioid Percocet to a White House staffer, according to a Senate staff summary of claims about him, The New York Times reported; 14/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: NY Times declares Conor Lamb winner in PA special election in huge blow to Trump, GOP…; 09/04/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FBI raids office of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, NYT reports; 15/03/2018 – Anderson Cooper 360°: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 02/04/2018 – Martin Luther King Jr.’s New York Times Obituary 50 Years Ago; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 03/05/2018 – NYT ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump Jr. met with Saudi, UAE envoy before election: NYT; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 287 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,514 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55 million, up from 4,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $859.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $12.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1736.58. About 1.74M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:; 25/04/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal on track, but Amazon remains a contender; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 12/04/2018 – Amazon drops first-gen Ring doorbell price to $100 after closing acquisition. via @verge; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 30/05/2018 – Attention Jeff Bezos: Raleigh Tops Amazon.com HQ2 Ranking; 16/05/2018 – Birmingham BJ: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon considering Bessemer for massive project; 26/04/2018 – Amazon sales may jump this quarter – but an increase in spending may knock profits down; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 25,035 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Banbury Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 717,510 shares or 7.74% of all its holdings. Hrt Finance Lc has invested 0.04% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Capital holds 776,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 48,687 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.01% or 60,000 shares. Coatue Management Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 24,041 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.03% or 34,427 shares in its portfolio. Amg Funds Limited Com reported 0.59% stake. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 84,083 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 36,875 are owned by Altfest L J & Inc. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) accumulated 12,761 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26 million for 65.89 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

