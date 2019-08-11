As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Antipodean Advisors Lowered Its Stake; H Partners Management Cut Its Holding in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) by $79.76 Million

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15 million, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 735,653 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Drift Announces $60M Series C Led by Sequoia; Aims to Build the Amazon for B2B; 16/04/2018 – RT @chrissyfarr: SCOOP: Amazon Business is pulling back from pharmacy, after mulling it last year (sources). Why? It’s complicated; 06/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Amazon has already visited D-FW in HQ2 search, favors downtown Dallas; 05/04/2018 – India’s Flipkart deepens fashion market push with in-house brand; 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES; 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 11/04/2018 – AppSwarm to Develop Application Skills for Amazon Alexa with Programming Team; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.84M for 5.86 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

