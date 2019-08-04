As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Decreased Holding; Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) Shareholder Hendley & Co Has Trimmed Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, down from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon eyes new warehouse in Brazil e-commerce push – sources SAO PAULO (Reuters) -…; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 29/03/2018 – Trump lashes out at Amazon over retail disruption, taxes; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 23/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM: HLDR PROPOSAL ON DIVERSE BOARD CANDIDATES WITHDRAWN

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 25,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,045 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.18. About 780,732 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 15,216 shares. Vista Cap has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). General Amer Com Inc accumulated 3.18% or 18,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 92,652 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,450 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A reported 1.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Wealth accumulated 5,324 shares or 3.54% of the stock. Westfield Cap Management LP reported 197,074 shares stake. Hartford Financial Inc stated it has 542 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.25% or 102,532 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 0.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eastern State Bank accumulated 16,105 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Jacobson And Schmitt Advsr holds 4.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,813 shares. White Elm Cap Llc has invested 4.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 3.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $166.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,250 shares to 11,415 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A Common Stock.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

