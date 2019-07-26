As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Somerset Group Has Decreased Its Position; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Valuation Declined, Axa Increased by $4.53 Million Its Stake

Axa increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 96,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.32 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.02% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 33.37M shares traded or 147.91% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/05/2018 – ACell, Inc. Names Nino Pionati Vice President, International and Business Development; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN TO PAY BRISTOL-MYERS UPFRONT SUM PLUS MILESTONES; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 3:00 PM; 06/03/2018 – BEAUFORT SECURITIES ADMINISTRATORS PWC SAY OFFICES IN BRISTOL, COLWYN BAY HAVE BEEN CLOSED AS RESULT OF INSOLVENCY, STAFF CUT THROUGH REDUNDANCIES TO 40 FROM 120; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $971.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 4.14M shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 02/05/2018 – The sudden attack on Amazon is a reflection of the foundational loss of human communications; 03/05/2018 – Common Sense: Amazon, the Elephant in the Antitrust Room; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Deep Dive Into How Amazon Prime Members Shopped Prime Day – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Legal Setbacks Unlikely to Significantly Affect Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Can Big Tech Earnings Lead to Record Gains? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Mistake Is Shopify’s Gain – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 6.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,216 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,352 shares. Paradigm Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fosun Ltd reported 2,769 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Security National Bank Of So Dak has invested 0.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hudock Gp Limited Liability owns 241 shares. Gruss & reported 7,550 shares or 14.07% of all its holdings. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 1.34% or 397 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 873 shares. Tcw owns 187,564 shares. Moreover, Botty Investors Limited Liability Com has 6.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Seatown Pte Limited holds 7.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 33,950 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 338 shares. South Street Advsr Lc reported 133 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bath Savings Tru has invested 0.17% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Axa has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gam Hldg Ag owns 268,918 shares. 25,003 were accumulated by Hills National Bank And Trust. 17.06M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Gibraltar Capital Management owns 74,525 shares for 3.57% of their portfolio. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd invested in 28,894 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 21,680 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 84,488 shares. Aviance holds 0.36% or 26,062 shares in its portfolio. Sonata Capital has 0.17% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fjarde Ap has 0.29% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Investment Of Virginia Llc holds 0.68% or 60,257 shares. 1.51 million are held by Great West Life Assurance Can.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) CEO Giovanni Caforio on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Celgene, Bristol-Myers and AbbVie still to report earnings this week: Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M ‘So Bad It’s Good’ Beats +9. Picking Opportunities Among The Wreckage – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Things You Need to Know From Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 Earnings Update – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 94,405 shares to 66,001 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nice Sys Inc (Prn) by 3.69M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.21M shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.