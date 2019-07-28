As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Lee Danner & Bass Has Decreased Stake by $674,620; Private Advisor Group Increased Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Position by $327,344 as Valuation Declined

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 379 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,564 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25 million, down from 8,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO ADD BUSINESS SETTINGS TO ALEXA: AXIOS; 26/03/2018 – Casino’s Monoprix teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery; 29/03/2018 – Trump: Amazon Puts ‘Many Thousands of Retailers Out of Business’; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: AWS acceleration to 49% y/y revenue growth from 45% in Dec-17 and 43% in Sep-17 is testimony to a winning offering in a fast growth market. More good times for AWS ahead; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast)

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 7,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,757 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 53,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.91. About 2.75 million shares traded or 15.26% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 18/04/2018 – GSK: SEES REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS IN OTHER COUNTRIES IN ’18; 28/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER ACCEPTED MUKESH BUTANI RESIGNATION; 07/05/2018 – Ad Age: GSK reviews global media account; 31/05/2018 – NEOMED-LABS SAYS EXTENSION OF STRATEGIC DEAL WITH GSK; 21/03/2018 – #2 GSK’s Luke Miels applies budget shock therapy to shake up the pharma group, refocus on blockbusters; 18/04/2018 – GLAXO GSK LANDMARK IMPACT STUDY TO BE PUBLISHED IN NEJM; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in consumer unit to GSK for $13bn; 18/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline’s Hal Barron poaches Genentech’s top cancer drug dealmaker for his new R&D team $GSK; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Financial Mgmt holds 542 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Of Vermont holds 14,524 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 714,607 shares stake. South Street Advsr Limited accumulated 133 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Com stated it has 8,089 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.08% or 465 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 14,044 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd holds 0.16% or 186 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited holds 238,121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested in 3.12% or 3,828 shares. Weiss Multi owns 6,000 shares. Leonard Green And Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 3,000 shares. Warren Averett Asset Limited Co accumulated 395 shares. Green Valley Invsts Limited Liability Com has 139,253 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 1.08% or 29,668 shares in its portfolio.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc. by 9,458 shares to 75,088 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adt Inc. by 73,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co..

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd (JPGE) by 10,545 shares to 3,356 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 16,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,370 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).