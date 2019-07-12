As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Selz Capital Upped Position; Eventide Asset Management Has Cut Position in Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) by $330,000 as Stock Rose

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.66M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 393,324 shares traded. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 19.08% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 22/03/2018 – Pattern Energy Completes First Wind Power Facility in Japan; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO GET $67M CASH FROM ARROYO ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO SELL OPS IN CHILE TO ARROYO ENERGY AFFILIATES; 14/03/2018 Pattern Development Completes Financing of Stillwater Wind Project in Montana; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY COULD BUY ASSETS ALONGSIDE PARTNERS; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN’S PUERTO RICO FARM SANTA ISABEL OPERATING BUT NOT FULLY; 21/05/2018 – Pattern Acquires New Mexico Wind Project and Transmission Line; 22/03/2018 – Pattern Completes a 33-Megawatt Wind Farm, Its First in Japan; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group Selling Chile Operation to Affiliates of Arroyo Energy Investors; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC – ENTERS AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF 81 MW IN EL ARRAYÁN WIND PROJECT TO ARROYO ENERGY INVESTORS

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.32M shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR IS MOVING ITS INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – The video-focused division of Amazon Web Services has hired two FPGA specialists and has job openings for more; 12/03/2018 – The Dangers of Selling on Amazon in the AI Era; 29/05/2018 – Brazil denies Total license to drill Amazon basin for 4th time; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s audiobook company is sponsoring a horse named Audible

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner Lp (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 238,178 shares to 340,356 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entertain Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 288,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 878,200 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 411 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Mngmt has invested 1.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,827 are owned by Gradient Limited Liability Corp. Farmers Bancorporation holds 0.13% or 129 shares in its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.02% or 1,150 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Com owns 0.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 705 shares. Wendell David Assoc has 2,169 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp owns 7,249 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,451 shares. Wills has 1.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meyer Handelman invested in 7,784 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Holding has 2.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hl Financial Ltd holds 0.13% or 4,803 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 280 shares. Baltimore accumulated 2.11% or 6,762 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PEGI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 77.28 million shares or 1.55% less from 78.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 85,615 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alps Inc stated it has 78,395 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,500 shares. Guggenheim Cap invested in 211,209 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 253,182 shares. Invesco accumulated 417,597 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Llc invested 0.26% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company reported 40,815 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 288 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 369,814 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 75,773 shares. Swiss Savings Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 151,949 shares. Avenir Corp has 94,038 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc, New York-based fund reported 87,116 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $25,340 activity.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 71,000 shares to 177,000 shares, valued at $60.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc by 223,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.