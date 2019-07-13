As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Richard Bernstein Advisors Decreased by $6.64 Million Its Position; Northwest Investment Counselors Position in Fair Isaac (FICO) Has Lowered by $343,899

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $344.43. About 198,344 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 3,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,127 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.60M, down from 15,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform; 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 13/03/2018 – In the email, Amazon told merchants to sell on the third-party marketplace instead; 07/05/2018 – BetaNews.com: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 09/05/2018 – Telecommunications Companies Modernize, Diversify in Face of Competition; 08/03/2018 – Is this the future of Amazon? ����; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profit Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 14,500 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co stated it has 37,135 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 2,331 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 37,843 shares. Lpl Ltd Com has 977 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,128 were reported by Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Llc. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has 10,855 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Co holds 0.13% or 73,289 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 0.03% or 5,392 shares. 53,800 were accumulated by Eulav Asset Mngmt. Interest Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.06% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Moreover, Conestoga Cap Ltd has 0.13% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 17,534 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 45,445 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Element Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. Shares for $1.15 million were sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Wells Stuart sold $1.91M. On Friday, February 8 the insider Leonard Michael S sold $470,767. $1.15M worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) was sold by Wehmann James M on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.53 million for 68.34 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 112,502 shares to 136,827 shares, valued at $14.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

