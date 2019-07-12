As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Jfs Wealth Advisors Boosted Stake; Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Lowered Its Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) by $322,164 as Stock Value Rose

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,130 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, down from 78,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $110.4. About 2.21M shares traded or 41.44% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.32 million shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Volvo and Amazon jump on ‘connected’ bandwagon; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos credits Amazon’s success in part to having a future-focused mindset. via @CNBCMakeIt; 20/03/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon taps health information expert with Texas connection to lead health tech business; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Halt Google Shopping Ads as Rivalry Heats Up; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart. via @cnbctech; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 256 were accumulated by Ghp Investment Advisors. Lbmc Inv Advsrs accumulated 211 shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 2,659 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Madison stated it has 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 53,211 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Incorporated reported 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benin Mngmt holds 1.08% or 1,413 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 10,264 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Central National Bank & Trust invested in 4,186 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spc Fincl Inc has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baxter Bros Inc accumulated 561 shares. The California-based American Assets Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burns J W & Inc Ny holds 1.97% or 4,542 shares.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 12,730 shares to 906 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 18,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,488 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 362,847 shares. Vanguard owns 17.95 million shares. 16,558 were accumulated by Private Advisor Group Limited Com. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 24,077 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Scout Investments Incorporated stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.06% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 272,846 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Amer Grp has 0.03% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 60,676 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Investment Il has 1.21% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Victory Cap Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Taylor Asset Mgmt stated it has 21,800 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Barclays Plc accumulated 236,915 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr Inc invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 558,038 shares.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $515.99 million for 11.13 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $571.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 2,264 shares to 60,286 shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Select Divid Etf (DVY) by 6,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Large Cap Etf (VV).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. A WILHELMSEN A S sold $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 420 shares valued at $50,190 was bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr..