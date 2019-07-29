As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Investment House Lifted Holding; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Declined, Holder Impala Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 84.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 164,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29,188 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 194,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.58. About 1.62M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 1,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06M, up from 16,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $45.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1897.36. About 2.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Amazon Primed for More Fashion Growth; 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Christian Post: Amazon Ditches Nest Smart Home Products as Rivalry With Google Intensifies; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 26/03/2018 – MyAllies News: $AMZN Amazon and CBS Corporation Announce Content Licensing Agreement for Prime Instant Video To Be; 05/04/2018 – Greenwich Time: Rumor Roundup: Blade Runner 2? Evil Dead Remake? Amazon Stores?; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 10,950 shares to 193,122 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,391 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. also sold $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.39 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 293,630 shares to 636,153 shares, valued at $22.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 95,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).