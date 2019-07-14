As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Hemenway Trust Company Has Raised Position by $4.38 Million; Twin Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Prologis Common (PLD) as Share Price Rose

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 99.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 2,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 13/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert); 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 02/05/2018 – APTOS OFFERS AMAZON PAY WITH MULTI-CURRENCY PAYMENT OPTION TO R; 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping); 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of $10 billion cloud contract decision; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc Common (PLD) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 48,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 145,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45M, down from 193,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $80.03. About 3.18M shares traded or 42.33% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prologis: Favorable Outlook But Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “GLP Goes From Possible U.S. IPO To Small Player In $18.7 Billion Asset Sale To Blackstone – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cisco, Macy’s, Vodafone And More – Benzinga” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Industrial REITs Like Duke Realty and STAG Industrials Rallied Double Digits in January – Motley Fool” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Prologis Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Common (NYSE:CNC) by 64,590 shares to 129,030 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 51,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 0.57% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 58,867 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Comm Limited holds 83,210 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 122,109 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.06% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 64,445 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Camarda Advsrs Lc, Florida-based fund reported 51 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Board has invested 0.15% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.13% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 1.12M are held by Macquarie Grp Inc. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.48% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 443,672 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 11,580 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Grassi Invest, California-based fund reported 207,921 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0.19% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Kistler reported 2,357 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PLD’s profit will be $485.71M for 25.98 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Llc has 119 shares. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Horseman Management holds 1.72% or 2,805 shares in its portfolio. Bell Financial Bank stated it has 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wills Finance Grp accumulated 1,547 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated holds 881 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 1.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spinnaker reported 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 4.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Klingenstein Fields Com Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,151 shares. Timessquare Cap Ltd invested in 0.12% or 8,938 shares. Kingfisher Capital Limited Com stated it has 1,063 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca accumulated 317,128 shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt (Uk) Limited invested in 0.18% or 323 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.34% or 1,616 shares in its portfolio.