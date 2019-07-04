As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Glenview State Bank Trust Upped Holding by $306,332; Cooke & Bieler LP Stake in Extended Stay America (STAY) Lifted by $1.03 Million

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Extended Stay America (STAY) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 60,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 313,953 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY)

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team has their eyes on Newark, N.J; 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation); 27/03/2018 – Amazon strikes distribution deal with France’s Casino; 25/04/2018 – AMAZON INTRODUCES FREETIME ON ALEXA, NEW EXPERIENCES FOR KIDS; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution; 16/03/2018 – Market in ‘Hurry to Discount’ Amazon Rivals, Says NYU’s Galloway (Video); 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 28/03/2018 – IF CURRENT LOSSES HOLD, AMAZON IS SET TO LOSE MORE THAN $45 BLN IN MARKET VALUE, SINCE TUESDAY’S CLOSE; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Western Life Grp Cl A by 12,486 shares to 47,545 shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls by 431,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.