As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Capital Planning Advisors Lifted Stake; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Stake in Eog Res (EOG) Cut by $917,605 as Share Price Declined

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 9,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,624 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76M, down from 175,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 2.76 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 384 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 1,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49 million shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Former Obama spokesman-turned-Amazon exec Jay Carney talks Trump White House, Chicago’s chances of landing HQ2; 02/04/2018 – If Amazon’s cloud goes down, the internet would be in trouble, says Reddit’s Alexis Ohanian; 12/03/2018 – Amazon’s Unnatural Approach With Whole Foods — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 23/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Governor Larry Hogan Joins Local Official to Celebrate Opening of Amazon Fulfillment Center in Cecil County; 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”; 26/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 22,192 shares to 9,610 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 2,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,671 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Tile Shop Falls After Q2 Results; Chiasma Shares Surge – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Knight Transportation, Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Battle On Making Dynamex “ABC” Into Law Now Moves Into The California Senate – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Ad Business Still Has a Lot of Opportunities – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Carret Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 58,789 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.63M shares stake. Ca has 10,929 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 1.87% or 122,866 shares. Arcadia Mi has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcgowan Gp Asset holds 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 816 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.22% or 4,808 shares. Winfield Assoc Inc reported 6.17% stake. Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Logan owns 33,983 shares. Sprott Inc has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 120 shares. Claar Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.36% stake. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Company owns 2,375 shares. Omers Administration has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 24,320 shares to 48,220 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $789.24 million for 15.43 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cap Guardian Tru has 0.88% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mutual Of America Llc stated it has 78,097 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 8.09 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Twin Capital Mngmt has invested 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Saskatchewan – Canada-based Greystone Managed Invs has invested 0.43% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Legal And General Gp Plc accumulated 3.43M shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Blair William Il holds 0.62% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 1.07M shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 15,607 were reported by Sandy Spring Bank & Trust. Bath Savings Tru owns 6,841 shares. Fincl Corp holds 295 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gradient Invs Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,092 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt owns 6,880 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Caprock Group invested in 0.08% or 4,511 shares.