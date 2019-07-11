As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Advisory Alpha Raised Its Position by $19.00 Million; Jd Capital Management Has Increased General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Stake by $1.46 Million

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 10 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539.56M, up from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $9.23 during the last trading session, reaching $2026.64. About 2.27M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s cloud-based security platform could attract Amazon, Google #Disruptor50; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting, Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year – and even said the company “deserves” the increased attention; 02/04/2018 – Trump tweeted Saturday that “This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!”; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Canneseries: Rai’s `The Hunter’ Falls Prey to Amazon Prime Video; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 17.61 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE CEO:`GE STORE’ TECH SHOULD BE ADOPTED BY CHOICE, NOT MANDATE; 18/04/2018 – GE-SAFRAN TECHNICIANS BEING DEPLOYED TO SUPPORT LUV INSPECTION; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY – LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED FROM FACTORY SET UP BY CO’S AT MADHEPURA AND MARHOWRA IN BIHAR OVER 11 YEARS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: PLANNING ON `SOFT’ GAS TURBINE MARKET IN 2019, 2020; 15/03/2018 – General Electric’s Aviation division has put its new GE9X engine into the sky for the first time; 10/05/2018 – 4 Charts That Show GE May Have Finally Hit Bottom — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn reported 28.32M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 52,846 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Essex Invest Mngmt Co Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Harvest Cap Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 1,336 shares. Wealthquest holds 0.21% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 55,325 shares. Amer And Mngmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rbf Limited Co stated it has 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Wilshire Secs Mgmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 181,145 shares. Fayez Sarofim has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 27,012 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 458,138 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.54M shares. Overbrook Mgmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Korea-based National Pension Serv has invested 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 50 shares to 4,090 shares, valued at $207.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,987 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Advisory Grp Inc reported 418 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Century Inc accumulated 1.62 million shares or 2.93% of the stock. Greenbrier Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 11.07% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 665 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Lp reported 10,740 shares. Partner Fund Management Limited Partnership owns 20,120 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. 6 were reported by Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Leisure Mngmt reported 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Evermay Wealth Management Ltd has 3,091 shares. Tremblant Grp Incorporated accumulated 44,756 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pure Fincl Advsrs owns 760 shares. Waratah Capital Advsr owns 22,395 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sandy Spring National Bank reported 10,611 shares.